Brian Paterson returned to his Charleswood home last Tuesday from work to discover his neighbour had borrowed his snowblower to clear both their driveways. He was quite pleased — until he realized his brand-new machine was missing.

Paterson double-checked with his neighbour that it was returned to the side of his garage where he stores it, but all that was left was the dent in the snow where it used to be.

"I came back and looked again and you could see where a small truck had come into the back here, turned around and loaded the snowblower up and it was gone," said Paterson.

Paterson had just shovelled out $2,300 for the Areins Deluxe Series Sno-Thro at the end of November, he said he was more than just a little mad.

"A little pissed, little mad at myself — this is Charleswood, nothing ever happens here — now I know better," said Paterson.

Brian Paterson walks down his long Charleswood driveway. His brand new $2,300 snowblower was stolen from his backyard last week. (CBC)

Paterson is in a growing group of Winnipeggers that have had their snowblowers stolen recently. Winnipeg police have received 22 reports of stolen snowblowers since Dec. 7. Some are crimes of opportunity like Paterson's, where the machine is left unlocked and outside, while many others have involved break-ins.

Since Jan. 1, police say seven snowblowers have been stolen. And in River Heights, three snowblowers were stolen from homes on one street alone — Borebank Street.

It's not the first winter Winnipeg thieves have targeted snowblowers. In 2014 Rodney Fritz had his snowblower stolen in broad daylight. The theft was captured by his surveillance cameras, but neighbours at the time said the thieves were so nonchalant no one realized they were witnessing a crime.

Investigators are looking into whether the incidents are connected but so far do not have conclusive evidence linking them. Police also want to remind people that if they have assets worth hundreds or thousands of dollars that they should take steps to make it difficult for thieves to steal, including keeping them locked in a garage or shed, or locking them up with a chain.

Back at the home he's lived in for almost six decades, Paterson said he has checked on buy and sell websites but he hasn't seen any sign of his snowblower. He is now wrestling with the added costs from the theft. He said his insurance should cover the loss but he estimates his deductible and increase in insurance premium could add up to $1,000.

Since he has a bad back and with a long driveway, not replacing the machine isn't really an option for Paterson.

"The toughest part is replacing it at this time of year. So when I get a new one it will be locked away and chained away," said Paterson.