Get the shovels out, Winnipeg — the city is under a snowfall warning.

Environment Canada has issued a warning for the entire southern half of the province.

CBC Manitoba meteorologist John Sauder is calling for moderate to heavy snow over southern Manitoba including Winnipeg starting Friday night and going through into Saturday.

Sauder expects at least 10 centimetres of the white stuff for most of southern Manitoba with potential for up to 15 centimetres by late Saturday. He's also warning of higher amounts in the Parklands region where easterly winds over the higher terrain will enhance the snowfall amounts.

"Drivers will want to be ready for some fairly challenging travel conditions through the day Saturday," Sauder said.

Sauder says snow is expected to accumulate rapidly over some locations and, while there's not a lot of wind involved, heavy snow may reduce visibility at times.

The snow is expected to start falling overnight Friday before easing up by Saturday evening.