Southern Manitoba is digging out from a dumping of heavy, wet snow that has forced many rural schools to cancel classes, stopped school buses in Winnipeg and cut power to thousands of Hydro customers.

About 10-30 centimetres of snow fell overnight across the region and another 5-15 cm is expected Monday before it gradually tapers off.

Plows

Another 5-15 cm of snow is expected to fall in Southern Manitoba on Monday, adding to the 10-30 cm that fell overnight. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

Crews in Winnipeg are working on clearing main streets but for many roads, it's like driving through mashed potatoes. The snow is thick and sticky.

A spokesperson for CAA Manitoba said there is a wait of about 1½ hours for service as their trucks are busy pulling out stuck vehicles.

In a rarity for Winnipeg, all public school divisions have cancelled bus service for the day, although classes are still on.

That includes:

  • St. James-Assiniboia School Division.
  • River East Transcona School Division.
  • Louis Riel School Division.
  • Seven Oaks School Division.
  • Winnipeg School Division.
  • Pembina Trails School Division.
  • Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine.
Snowy trees

Pretty much every branch and fence post in Winnipeg had a cap of snow on it Monday morning. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

There are multiple highway closures across the province, including some major routes:

  • Trans-Canada Highway from Headingley to Portage la Prairie.
  • Highway 75 from Winnipeg to the U.S. border.
  • Highway 7 from the Perimeter Highway to Arborg.
  • Highway 3 from Carman to Highway 34.

Plows in Winnipeg

Snow-clearing crews work outside the CBC on Monday morning. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

About 4,000 people have no power in Winnipeg and more than 10,000 people are without power in southern Manitoba.