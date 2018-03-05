Southern Manitoba is digging out from a dumping of heavy, wet snow that has forced many rural schools to cancel classes, stopped school buses in Winnipeg and cut power to thousands of Hydro customers.

About 10-30 centimetres of snow fell overnight across the region and another 5-15 cm is expected Monday before it gradually tapers off.

Another 5-15 cm of snow is expected to fall in Southern Manitoba on Monday, adding to the 10-30 cm that fell overnight. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

Crews in Winnipeg are working on clearing main streets but for many roads, it's like driving through mashed potatoes. The snow is thick and sticky.

A spokesperson for CAA Manitoba said there is a wait of about 1½ hours for service as their trucks are busy pulling out stuck vehicles.

John Peron got stuck trying to get into his work place. Says it's March... what are you going to do? #cbcmb pic.twitter.com/5mH4Zz29V0 — @CBCMeaghanK

In a rarity for Winnipeg, all public school divisions have cancelled bus service for the day, although classes are still on.

That includes:

St. James-Assiniboia School Division.

River East Transcona School Division.

Louis Riel School Division.

Seven Oaks School Division.

Winnipeg School Division.

Pembina Trails School Division.

Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine.

Pretty much every branch and fence post in Winnipeg had a cap of snow on it Monday morning. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

There are multiple highway closures across the province, including some major routes:

Trans-Canada Highway from Headingley to Portage la Prairie.

Highway 75 from Winnipeg to the U.S. border.

Highway 7 from the Perimeter Highway to Arborg.

Highway 3 from Carman to Highway 34.

Snow-clearing crews work outside the CBC on Monday morning. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

About 4,000 people have no power in Winnipeg and more than 10,000 people are without power in southern Manitoba.

​