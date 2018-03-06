Despite a late-season dump of snow, roofing experts are saying ice damming should not be too much of an issue this spring. Still, it is better to be safe than sorry.

Jennifer Hamilton's husband shovels snow off the balconies of their two and a half storey house in the Wolseley area. She wants to make sure the wet, heavy stuff doesn't get a chance to freeze and form ice dams.

"In the past it has been a real concern. This year it's pretty wet snow. I think it's important to rake what you can and hopefully it will be really mild and melt really fast. And we will be okay," said Hamilton.

Jennifer Hamilton and her husband aren't taking any chances, and are clearing this latest dump of snow off their balconies and roof. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Hamilton says in previous winters the snow has been a metre high on the roof, which meant trouble in the front of the house with ice dams.

But Hamilton isn't too worried with this latest dump as she and her husband are staying on top of it.

Roofers getting calls

Jeff Ehlers got more than 50 calls Monday morning from concerned homeowners. He's with Above All Projects, a Winnipeg roofing company. Ehlers is also the president of the Manitoba Sloped Roofing Contractors Association.

"We expect there will be quite a few more calls in the next couple of days from people who are wondering if there is an issue with all the snow," Ehlers said.

"When you get a big snow storm like this, it kind of puts everyone into a panic."

Ehlers says callers are asking how concerned they should be. The calls are coming in from past customers as well as new clients. He isn't worried about major problems with ice dams. The mild weather isn't giving ice and icicles time to form.

Jeff Ehlers is with Above All Projects. He says relatively little snow this winter means ice damming shouldn't be a huge issue this spring. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

"This isn't a really bad year for damming… We just haven't had much snow until now," he said, adding homeowners should still be mindful as the weather warms up.

"I would say the alert level is high to look for leaks given this latest storm though. It is certainly something to be mindful if the weather stays mild."

According to CBC Metrologist John Sauder temperatures this this week will range from 0 C to -6 C.

"I would expect this snow will stay on people's roofs all week… Getting the snow off your roof anytime this week would be a good call if you are concerned, " said Ehlers.

Getting your roof professionally cleared typically costs a couple of hundred to a few hundred dollars, depending on the pitch and size of the roof.