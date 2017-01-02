Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for southeastern Manitoba, telling residents there to expect 10-20 centimetres of heavy snow Monday evening into Tuesday.

A low-pressure system tracking into Minnesota is bringing the snow to the province. It will start snowing Monday morning, but the bulk of the snow won't occur until Monday night.

That's when strong northerly winds with gusts up to 60 kilometres an hour are also expected. Environment Canada says to expect to wake up to 10-15 centimetres of the white stuff by Tuesday morning.

The snow will taper off Tuesday afternoon as the system moves out of the area, leaving up to 25 centimetres of snow behind.

Drivers are warned to adapt to road conditions and Environment Canada is warning that visibility may be suddenly reduced during the storm. Blowing snow is also expected.

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita, Richer, the Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet, Pinawa, Sprague and the Northwest Angle Provincial Forest are all under the snowfall warning.