A special snow sculpture paying tribute to the Battle of Vimy Ridge was unveiled Monday on the grounds of the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg.

The sculpture salutes the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, which officially takes place on April 9. The sculpture was created in association with Festival du Voyageur, the annual winter party that runs from Feb. 17-26.

"It's wonderful to see the province embrace winter and celebrate our community's premier winter festival," said Ginette Lavack Walters, executive director of Festival du Voyageur.

"It is truly fitting that this year's sculpture celebrates the heroic efforts of Canadian soldiers given that this year's festival theme is Hé Ho Heroes. Hé Ho is the festival's rallying cry as we celebrate our proud ancestors and heroes of yesterday and today."

The sculpture is a replica of Canada Bereft, a monument at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France.

"Now, in Canada's 150th year, we are paying tribute to the heroic efforts of Canadian troops at the Battle of Vimy Ridge," Heritage Minister Rochelle Squires stated in a news release from the provincial government.

"In a battle that defined our nation, Canadian soldiers fought together and did what no other nation thought was even possible, and we remember their bravery."