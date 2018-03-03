Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for all of Southern Manitoba.

"We're going to see some bands of snow coming through, a few flurries on Saturday and a band of snow Saturday night, and a few more flurries Sunday," CBC meteorologist John Sauder said Friday.

"Up to about supper time on Sunday we've only got about two to maybe four centimetres of wet snow, and a lot of wet highways and streets. It'll be a pretty big mess."

Environment Canada issued its alerts on Saturday, which also include snowfall warnings for Dauphin, Russell, Roblin, Winnipegosis, Swan River, Duck Mountain and Porcupine Provincial Forest.

Even more snow

Sauder says the Colorado low will move up from the south Sunday evening, bringing even more snow, which could go one of two ways: lots of snow, or lots and lots of snow.

"I think we're going to see about 15 to 25 centimetres of snow Sunday night and through the day Monday," he said, adding that the snow could continue into Tuesday under the right conditions.

Sauder says the worst-case scenario — a stalled Colorado low hanging out over Manitoba — could add an additional 10 to 15 centimetres of snow to his forecast snow levels.

"That remains to be seen … but I think that certainly by the end of the day Monday, we're going to be doing some shovelling."