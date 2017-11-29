Some Winnipeg drivers who park on snow routes during the overnight parking ban will start receiving tickets in the mail rather than on their windshields.

The Winnipeg Parking Authority says it will start mailing out parking violation tickets this year, in addition leaving them on windshields.

"It helps us improve efficiency. We're able to cover a lot more kilometres throughout the city with less resources and it just improves overall efficiency," said Ryan Arabsky, manager of regulation and compliance for the parking authority.

Because of the possible delay between when a parking officer issues a ticket and the time the driver receives it, Arabsky said the parking authority won't issue another ticket to the same driver for parking in the same spot until the first ticket is delivered.

"We want to make sure people are treated fairly and they don't get five tickets before they're aware that they have the one ticket," Arabsky said.

The city will also distribute a brochure about the change in the first few weeks after it goes into effect.

The annual snow route parking ban goes into effect at 2 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1. Vehicles cannot park on a designated snow route between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

To find out which snow zone you live in, call 311 or use the city's online address lookup tool.