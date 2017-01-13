A declared snow route parking ban has been, well, declared for Winnipeg.

To make it easier for crews to clear away some of the mounds of snow the city has acquired, the ban will be in effect starting Saturday night at midnight.

It extends the annual snow route parking ban by two hours, prohibiting parking on any designated snow route between midnight and 7 a.m. every day.

Vehicles parked during those hours could get a $100 ticket ($50 if paid early) and be towed.

The declared ban will be in place until Monday at 7 a.m. After that, the annual ban will continue to be in effect from 2 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Snow routes are marked with signs like these:

Snow route signs indicate a parking ban from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. on streets in Winnipeg, and from midnight to 7 a.m. when a declared snow route parking ban is in effect.

Sign up for notifications

The city offers free email and Twitter notifications advising when parking bans go into effect. To sign up for notifications visit the city's Know Your Zone website or contact 311 by phone or by email at 311@winnipeg.ca.