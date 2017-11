Snow sticks to road signs on Highway 8, just north of Winnipeg. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Winnipeg's snow plows will be out tonight to clear the recent snowfall.

Plowing begins at 7 p.m. tonight on priority streets, and sanding trucks headed out Saturday.

Sidewalks on major streets, as well as bus routes, will be plowed Sunday morning, starting at 7 a.m.

Friday night, anti-icing crews were out on bridges and underpasses.

Winter parking bans are not in effect.

Environment Canada said Saturday afternoon that snowfall was expected to taper from western to eastern Manitoba.