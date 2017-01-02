A brand-new Winnipeg business is challenging city residents to build their best snow fort.

Barret Davies and wife Lorena Villalobos are the duo behind Bring It Now, a product delivery service operating in Winnipeg that launched on Dec. 27.

As part of the business's opening, they're hosting a winter fort contest to get the snowball rolling.

"In order to make an impact publicity wise, we thought, let's put on an event that's very Winnipeg, very winter-ish," Davies said.

"We thought, you know what, we've got lots of building material, lots of snow this year. ... We figured OK, let's make it a city-wide thing, get as many people building forts, naming their forts, uploading their picture to our Facebook page, contest page."

Davies said he got the idea for a snow fort contest years ago while driving around the city looking at other people's forts with his son, and the launch of his business seemed like an opportunity to put his brain wave to use.

The contest officially started on Dec. 30 and they'll accept entries until Jan. 29, Davies said. Participants can enter their snow forts by uploading a picture of it onto the contest Facebook page.

At that point, the public will vote on their favourite fort, and the winner will take home a custom-made trophy, plus five $10 vouchers for the business. Davies said they're hoping to have a few more prizes on offer for runners-up in the next few weeks.

There aren't many entries yet, but Davies said he's hopeful more people will start sending in entries once they've had time to build the forts later in the month.

"It's fun to do, it's fun, it's easy, everyone does it. Might as well try and win a prize," he said.