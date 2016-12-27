More than 400 pieces of heavy machinery are still on Winnipeg streets tackling the aftermath of a Christmas snowstorm that left between 18 and 33 centimetres of snow on the ground.

Work started in back lanes as of 7 a.m. Tuesday and will continue until 7 p.m., said Ken Allen of the City of Winnipeg public works department.

Main routes, bus routes and collector streets are still top priority, Allen said. Work on those roads is about 50 per cent done.

"I think you'll see a big difference in the condition of those main routes from yesterday to today, and even by tomorrow you're going to see a tremendous improvement," he said.

"City crews and contractors are on the case."

Allen said any garbage that wasn't collected on Monday will be collected on Tuesday.

Residential streets are on the agenda for later this week, he said.

Chip in

The city is reminding people to recycle their real Christmas trees at the free recycling depots.

Residents can take real trees, with no decorations, to the Let's Chip In depots until Jan. 20. Trees placed at the curb next to recycling or garbage carts won't be collected.



While you're at it, you can help yourself to the free wood chips, the city said.

Last year, Winnipeggers recycled almost 12,000 trees, according to the city's count.

Find your nearest tree recycling depot:

Charleswood Centre: 3900 Grant Ave., along Haney St., southwest corner of Safeway parking lot.

Fire Station # 17: 1501 Church Ave. at Sheppard Street.

Kilcona Park: Lagimodiere Boulevard. and McIvor Avenue, off-leash dog area parking lot.

Kildonan Park: 2015 Main St., Rainbow Stage parking lot.

King's Park:198 King's Dr., south parking lot.

Panet Recycling Depot: Panet Road. and Mission Street.

St. Boniface: Darveau Street. back lane at Tache Avenue.

St. James Civic Centre: 2055 Ness Ave., northwest corner of parking lot.

St. Vital Park: 190 River Rd., south parking lot.

Vimy Arena: 255 Hamilton Ave. at Vimy Road.

Winnipeg Soccer Complex: 900 Waverley St. at Victor Lewis Drive.

Real trees can also be dropped off for recycling at the 4R Winnipeg Depot at 1777 Brady Rd. during regular operating hours, but you can't get wood chips there.

You can read more about tree recycling here.