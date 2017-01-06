The administrators responsible for Winnipeg's snow clearing will engage in a public question-and-answer session with politicians at city hall.
Street-maintenance managers will appear before council's public works committee on Tuesday to provide a verbal update on the city's snow-clearing operations.
This takes place following a five-week period when the city received almost an entire year's worth of snow.
About 90 centimetres have fallen in Winnipeg since the beginning of December. The annual average snowfall in Winnipeg is 114 centimetres.