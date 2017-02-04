Manitoban winter enthusiasts dug themselves in today in the hopes of beating a world record.

More than 100 people gathered at Springhill Winter Sports Park Saturday to make snow angels.

It was part of a national event involving about 100 cities and towns Canada-wide, aiming to beat the current Guinness World Record of 15,851 snow-angel makers.

It was also a way to raise awareness about the Red River zone of the Canadian Ski Patrol.

"I'm thrilled with how many people came out today," said Red River zone president Lori Natiuk. "I know last year we were at about 160 plus, so hopefully we've seen that today, and that's great."

Although she wasn't yet sure if the record had been broken, Natiuk said last year's national turnout was about 6,000 to 7,000 people, and organizers hoped to have made some gains this year.

"It's just fun. Everybody loves making snow angels."