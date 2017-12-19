A 23-year-old woman has been arrested after RCMP say she attempted to smuggle drugs into a federal prison in Manitoba during holiday celebrations with inmates and their families over the weekend.

Police and corrections officers became aware that a family member of an inmate attending the holiday event at Stony Mountain Institution on Saturday was trying to smuggle drugs into the prison, RCMP say.

The woman was arrested at the prison and police seized testosterone, cocaine and a vial of trenbolone, a steroid often used by people trying to bulk up.

She was charged with trafficking.

