Patio smoking fines, parking rates and fines all go up Sunday

Parking and smoking in Winnipeg will cost you more starting today.

In January, city council passed a bylaw, which prohibits patrons of bars and restaurants from smoking or vaping where food and alcohol is served outside. As of today that rule is now in effect.

People who violate the bylaw could face a $200 penalty, while businesses could face a $400 fine for allowing patrons to smoke on their premisis.

Patti Stouffer is from the Gimli area but visits Winnipeg frequently, she says she's "happy about it."

"It'll be nice to … not have to deal with any cigarette smoke at all."

Stouffer said people are recognizing the dangers of second-hand smoke and "are becoming more health conscious and people are trying to live healthier lives."

It will cost you $1.50 more to park on many city streets Sunday, and, if you get a ticket you'll get a smaller discount if you pay early. (Lyza Sale/CBC) Also kicking in today are new parking rates. An hour of parking on streets outside the Health Sciences Centre and downtown and will now cost $1.50 more per hour.

The parking fee increase is meant to generate more revenue for the city, and reduce the need to scale back transit service in 2018.

Drivers who pay their parking tickets early will also only receive a 25 per cent discount on the fine, instead of the previous 50 per cent.