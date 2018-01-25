City council passed a bylaw Thursday to ban patrons of bars and restaurants from smoking or vaping where food and alcohol is served outside.

Winnipeg was the last major city in Canada that allow smoking on patios.

The rule comes into force April 1.

Coun. Mike Pagtakhan (Point Douglas) said once the rule comes into force, it will prohibit both tobacco and cannabis smoking on patios.

Two councillors voted against, Couns. Jason Schreyer (Elmwood-East Kildonan) and Ross Eadie (Mynarski).

Eadie said smokers are "hooked on it" and argued prohibiting smoking on patios stigmatizes people addicted to nicotine unfairly and treats them like "slugs."