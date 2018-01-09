Winnipeg is a step closer to outlawing smoking and vaping on patios.

The city's protection, community services and parks committee voted three to one Tuesday in support of a recommendation in a City of Winnipeg report to outlaw anything that produces second-hand smoke where people are permitted to dine or drink.

The ban takes aim at vapes, or e-cigarettes, as well as hookahs, pipes, cigarettes, cigars and — when pot becomes legal — joints.

"There's always going to be some who disagree but I think it's long overdue. We're pretty much the last major city in Canada to do this," said Coun. Jenny Gerbasi (Fort Rouge East Fort Garry) in delegation before the vote.

An online survey by the city suggests the vast majority of Winnipeggers — 76 per cent — support such a ban. Health concerns are the main reason citizens support the ban, the city report says.

Gerbasi said banning smoking is necessary from both a public safety standpoint and to provide safe work environments for servers. No amount of second-hand tobacco smoke is safe, according to the World Health Organization.

"We shouldn't be exposing workers to second-hand smoke, period," Gerbasi said.

Business owners and patio operators caught breaking the ban would be subject to a fine. The new rules, if approved by council, would come into effect April 1.

'Ostracizing' smokers: Eadie

Only one member of the protection, community services and parks committee — Coun. Ross Eadie — opposed banning smoking on restaurant and bar patios.

The Mynarski councillor said the ban unfairly punishes smokers addicted to nicotine.

"You're ostracizing them from society and treating them like crap."

The current ban does not include a buffer zone. Smokers at bars or restaurants would have to exit outside and smoke on a city sidewalk, back lane or other public space.

While Eadie said he understands why smoking should be banned on restaurant patios where people eat, he did not see any reason to ban smoking where alcohol is served.

"I can't be supporting this," said Eadie. "There is no exemption for real bar rooms where there is no food being served. It's just ridiculous."

The ban in its current form outlaws smoking and vaping where dining and drinking are permitted — but leaves the door open to smoking-only outdoor spaces.

Winston Yee, the city's manager of bylaw enforcement, said after legal services and the city's planning, property and development department have opportunities to provide input, the bylaw will be clearer.

"I can't speculate on a situation before the bylaw is actually created," said Yee when pressed on whether the bylaw will allow for smoking-only spaces where drinking and eating are not permitted.

The Manitoba Tobacco Reduction Alliance called on the committee Tuesday to extend the ban even further and include bus stops, outdoor events and public parks.

Winnipeg's current outdoor smoking ban covers playing fields during youth events, playgrounds, swimming pools, spray pads, schools, health-care facilities and City of Winnipeg workplaces.

The ban on patio smoking and vaping goes to council for a vote Jan. 25.