Anyone who serves or sells alcohol in Manitoba is now required to take a course on responsible liquor service.

Smart Choices was launched on Monday. It combines the previous Serving it Safe program, which was not mandatory, and a problem gambling program by Addictions Foundation of Manitoba.

"We've combined them into one central program that all liquor service staff and all liquor retail staff will be required to take," said Kaylee Maslowsky, a communications analyst with the Manitoba Liquor and Gaming Authority.

The training costs $45 per person and can be done online. Maslowsky said it's actually received positive feedback from people in the industry.

"It's actually been a very positive reaction," she said.

The training program will help people prevent sexual assaults, spot problem gambling and ensure responsible serving, Maslowksy said.

It's also a needed change for Manitoba's liquor industry, she added.

"The legislation changed in 2014 and this is the first time since 1956 that we actually made changes to the liquor laws. There obviously was a need to update the training," she said.

The training includes videos about signals that show someone is in danger and suggests the best way to respond.

It's also not just for the serving staff — managers and security are required to take the program, too.

For servers or liquor staff who took the previous Serving it Safe program there will be a five-year grace period to update the training. Liquor retailers, who are included in the training for the first time, have one year to make the transition over to Smart Choices.

Maslowsky said it's an important course to ensure the staff are protected as well.

"Servers also have a duty of care to protect the people that they serve," she said.

"There have been situations where servers or staff have been found liable and that's obviously not what we want."