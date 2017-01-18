Slushy streets expected as warm air moves to southern Manitoba

Air Date: Jan 17, 2017 5:15 PM CT

Slushy streets expected as warm air moves to southern Manitoba0:57

Warm weather to stick around until next week.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Thursday

A mix of sun and cloud

2°C

Friday

Sunny

1°C

Saturday

Chance of rain showers or flurries

1°C

Sunday

Chance of showers

0°C

Monday

Chance of flurries

-4°C

More Weather |

Must Watch

Special Coverage