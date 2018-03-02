The season is coming to a close on Winnipeg's popular skating trail, which reached its longest-ever distance this winter.

"This has been a great winter for the Red River Mutual Trail and we'll keep it going as long as we can on the Red River," said Paul Jordan, CEO of The Forks. "But the conditions on the Assiniboine are not good due to outflows of water and the access points are no longer in great shape, so it's time to close that part for everyone's safety.

"As of today, we will no longer be maintaining the Assiniboine and are in the process of removing any access points. This does not affect the Port area, which is now filled with Warming Huts making their way back home for the year."

The @RRMTrail is closed on the Assiniboine & we’re saying goodbye to The Canopy rink for the season. The Red River trail is still open to Churchill Drive & the land trails are looking good. — @RRMTrail

Not only was the trail the longest it's ever been — at 10 kilometres from the St. Vital Bridge on the Red to Arlington Street on the Assiniboine — it was also open for the longest amount of time.

Skaters were welcomed on Dec. 22, which means it has been open for 71 days. In 2015, the trail was open for 68 days, and in 2017, with many opens and closes, there were only skating 33 days.

The warmer weather has also closed down the canopy rink at The Forks for the season, although the trails around the site remain open.

As for the river trail, the only section remaining open is the stretch between the Port and Churchill Drive.

"We will update the conditions as they change but we are definitely getting near the end for the Red River Mutual Trail and Arctic Glacier Winter Park," Jordan said.