The river skating trail at The Forks has been closed temporarily due to hidden cracks.

A tweet from the official account for the Red River Mutual Trail says the recent snowfall has obscured the cracks in the skating surface "and could make for some epic face plants."

RRMT is closed until further notice. Recent snowfall has hidden cracks in the skating surface and could make for some epic face plants — @RRMTrail

It's the second time this winter that the trail, which stretches out on both the Assiniboine and Red Rivers from the port at The Forks, has had to close.

It was shut down for about a week in January after a stretch of unseasonably warm weather made the conditions too sloppy and wet.

The on-ground trail, which runs through The Forks site, is still open but its condition is listed as poor. The same rating is listed for the hockey rink by the festival stage and the round rink under the canopy.

The conditions of all rinks and trails can be found on The Forks website.