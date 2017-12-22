A new skating path is opening in Winnipeg, tracing the one-kilometre Terry Fox Fitness Trail through Assiniboine Park.

"The [trail] is a popular route for walking, running and circuit training in the warmer months. We are so excited to now have it open for skating and bring it to life for the winter season," said Kaaren Pearce, director of horticulture for the Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

The one-way trail, which officially opens on Saturday, starts just south of the conservatory. There's a parking lot there, just after you pull onto Conservatory Drive, off of Corydon Avenue.

The trail runs adjacent to Corydon, looping through forest and grassland areas, and past the CN locomotive.

"The trail has existed for a long time, decades it's been there. But more recently, we put in some funds and redid it and made a great improvement to it," said Laura Cabak, a spokesperson for Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

"This year, we thought why not, let's give it a try, let's ice it. The park's open year-round and we believe people should enjoy it year-round.

"This was a really great idea that our staff put forward and it's come to life. So we're excited to offer it and hopefully people will come out and enjoy it."

The 1-way trail loops through Assiniboine Park's forest. (Assiniboine Park Conservancy)

There is a warming shelter where skaters can stop, lace up and store their boots while they enjoy the trail, but you might also want to bring a flashlight or headlight along. The trail isn't lit in the evenings.

The nearby duck pond, next to the Qualico Family Centre, is lit, however. It opened earlier this month and also has a heated warming facility.

Aside from the dozens of community club rinks across the city, Winnipeggers can also head to The Forks canopy and skate circles under the lights and music, or glide out onto the on-land skating trail.

The one-kilometre Forks trail winds through the site and past the Canadian Museum for Human Rights and the Scotiabank stage, where a rink is set up in front of the illuminated Winnipeg sign.

The Forks river trail and the hockey rinks down by the harbour are also expected to open soon.