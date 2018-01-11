It's slippery enough to skate on some Manitoba highways — and this man did

If the road is like an ice rink, you might as well skate, a Manitoba couple decided during their drive home Tuesday evening.

It started as a typical cold weather drive down a dark rural highway.

On Tuesday evening, Kristyn and Wade Eftoda, from Dropmore, Man. — about 330 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, near the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border — were taking their regular route home after work when they saw that the road they were on, Highway 482, was slick with smooth, clear ice.

It was, quite literally, like an ice rink.

That's when Wade pulled the truck over, grabbed his skates from the back of the vehicle, laced them up, and skated down the highway. Wife Kristyn didn't have her skates, so she grabbed her phone and recorded the action.

"We wanted to seize the day, seize the moment and make a fond memory," she said.

Wade knew the road well. Kristyn said that he had grown up driving on that highway and had never seen the road look that clear, or that beautiful.

"We both made a new year's resolution to live more simply, to enjoy each moment. This was an opportunity to do that."

Kristyn captured the moment and posted the video of Wade skating on social media. It quickly went viral, racking up thousands of views.

Even though Wade didn't know Kristyn planned to post the video, she's happy she did.

"If this video can just spread some happiness, joy or laughter, then that's a great win."

Wade can't wait for another opportunity to skate down the highway, she said — adding that next time, she'll make sure her skates are in the truck and ready to go.

