For Sixties Scoop survivors, the road toward healing made its way through downtown Winnipeg today, some on horseback.

On Friday, adoptees took over the intersection at Portage and Main to raise awareness and cement the bonds between them.

Debbie Deveau-Lapka organized the gathering. The grandmother says she has not recovered from being adopted to a non-Indigenous family at four and a half years old.

Debbie Deveau-Lapka was taught to believe negative stereotypes about Indigenous people in her adoptive home. (CBC)

"There was a lot of anger, physical, mental, verbal abuse. I had to step in and separate my parents from hurting each other," said Deveau-Lapka.

Jeannie Whitebird was nine when she was adopted to a non-Indigenous family outside of Philadelphia.

"I was able to transition and supposedly adjust. However, under the surface I wasn't adjusting. I was just adapting. I was using survival skills," said Whitebird.

A March to honour Sixties Scoop survivors made its way through Portage and Main before ending at the Manitoba Legislature. (CBC)

The confusion and pain of separation binds these women, and so many other survivors, together.

"By sharing and talking with other people, [I know] I'm not alone," said Deveau-Lapka.

"It's good to be a part of the healing circle because it's when I can give and when I can get, it's beautiful," said Whitebird.