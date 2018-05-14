Trial begins for man accused of killing Simone Sanderson

The man accused of killing Simone Sanderson says he is innocent.

Kyllan James Ellis is going on trial Monday morning for second-degree murder in connection with the 2012 homicide.

Sanderson's body was found covered with cardboad in an empty lot at Burrows Avenue and Main Street in September 2012. The 23-year-old had last been seen a week earlier.

Ellis's lawyer, Mike Cook, said in an email that his client maintains he is not guilty of murder but could not comment further.

Friends and family of Simone Sanderson gather around a tree near Burrows Avenue and Main Street in May 2015 at a vigil for the 23-year-old, who was found dead in the area in 2012. (Courtney Rutherford/CBC) Police released new evidence in 2016 in the cold case investigation.

Ellis was arrested in April 2016.

Betty-Ann Sanderson, Simone Sanderson's grandmother, has said she will be in court for the trial.

