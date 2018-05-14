Skip to Main Content
Trial begins for man accused of killing Simone Sanderson

Kyllan James Ellis maintains his innocence in the death of Simone Sanderson, says Mike Cook, his lawyer.

Kyllan James Ellis was charged with 2nd-degree murder in April 2016

Jillian Taylor · CBC News ·
Simone Sanderson was found dead in September 2012. (Family photo)

The man accused of killing Simone Sanderson says he is innocent.

Kyllan James Ellis is going on trial Monday morning for second-degree murder in connection with the 2012 homicide.

Sanderson's body was found covered with cardboad in an empty lot at Burrows Avenue and Main Street in September 2012. The 23-year-old had last been seen a week earlier.

Ellis's lawyer, Mike Cook, said in an email that his client maintains he is not guilty of murder but could not comment further.

Friends and family of Simone Sanderson gather around a tree near Burrows Avenue and Main Street in May 2015 at a vigil for the 23-year-old, who was found dead in the area in 2012. (Courtney Rutherford/CBC)Police released new evidence in 2016 in the cold case investigation.

Ellis was arrested in April 2016.

Betty-Ann Sanderson, Simone Sanderson's grandmother, has said she will be in court for the trial.

Jillian Taylor has been with CBC Manitoba since 2012 and has been reporting for a decade. She was born and raised in Manitoba and is a member of the Fisher River Cree Nation. In 2014, she was awarded the Commonwealth Broadcasting Association's travel bursary, which took her to Australia to work with Indigenous journalists. Find her on Twitter: @JillianLTaylor

