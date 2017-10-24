Two people and a cat were rescued from a fire in Winnipeg's West End Tuesday morning.

Crews were initially called out to Simcoe Street between Sargent Avenue and Ellice Avenue at around 5:30 a.m.

The fire was declared to be out at about 9:30 a.m. Police and a fire inspector remain on the scene.

The United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg say two homes were "well involved."

Flames tore through this house and the neighbouring property on Tuesday morning. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

There is no word on the condition of the people who were rescued.

Winnipeg police are expected to provide more information about the blaze at 11a.m.

