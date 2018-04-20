RCMP make arrest after suspicious death in Silver Harbour, Man.

RCMP say a 29-year-old man has been arrested following the death of another man in Silver Harbour, Man.

They say officers from the Gimli detachment responded to a call early Friday and found the body of a 36-year-old man inside a residence.

Investigators say the two men were known to each other and the death is being treated as suspicious.

The Mounties say their major crime services and forensic identification officers are assisting with the investigation.

Silver Harbour is 104 kilometres north of Winnipeg, on the western shore of Lake Winnipeg.