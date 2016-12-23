Siloam Mission CEO Garry Corbett says the shelter's annual Christmas meal is joyful — and takes weeks of advance planning. (Siloam Mission)

Imagine the work of having as many as 600 guests over for Christmas dinner.

And that's exactly what one of Winnipeg's largest homeless shelters has been doing in recent weeks as it prepares for its annual holiday-season meal for the city's less fortunate.

Staff and volunteers at Siloam Mission have been working since Thanksgiving to get the proverbial table set for its Dec. 24 dinner, according to CEO Garry Corbett.

Counting volunteers, as many as 200 people will have had a hand in trying to make the Christmas Eve meal a special time, Corbett said.

"It's one of the most special days of the year, that we find, it's a time that a lot of folks don't have family or don't have friends in the city and they're lonely," Corbett said. "We can provide community, we can provide a sense of safety — a sense of family and get-together."

People will start lining up mid-morning to get their seat at the meal, Corbett said.

The overall atmosphere is joyous — complete with Christmas carols and hot chocolate, he added.

The shelter will prepare 100 turkeys for the meal, along with massive amounts of potatoes and stuffing.

"Nobody leaves hungry," Corbett said.