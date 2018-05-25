'A genuine and immediate need': Hot spring weather leaves Siloam Mission in need of bottled water

The unseasonably hot and humid temperatures seen in Winnipeg this spring have left Siloam Mission scrambling to provide water for the city's homeless population.

The city's largest homeless shelter is making a desperate plea for donations of bottled water.

"We always need water, but when the temperatures rise and people are out on the street and in the sun and all the rest of it, bottled water quickly becomes our No. 1 need," said Siloam Mission CEO Jim Bell.

"We're getting down to low levels of bottled water so we are putting out the call for donations — it's a genuine and immediate need here at Siloam."

While it's not the first time the homeless shelter has had to make a plea for bottled water as temperatures soar in the city — they made a similar call to the community last July — Bell says it's rare they've needed to do it so early in the season.

But with temperatures hovering around the 30 C mark during midday this week, he says the risk of dehydration is already very real for the city's homeless population.

And there's not much relief in sight, according to CBC meteorologist John Sauder.

As of Thursday, Sauder was calling for highs of 28 C Friday, 26 C Saturday and 30 C Sunday.

'One of those staples of life'

The heat has been driving those living outdoors in Winnipeg to Siloam Mission for relief, says Bell.

"People are experiencing hardships around homeless because they are outside a lot," said Bell. "I can also tell you, that for the people we serve, that bottle of water is always, always met with a thank-you.

"They're always appreciative of the fact that they have a refreshing bottle of water to quench the thirst on days that are getting warmer."

Bell says the warm temperatures — which prompted a special weather advisory for Winnipeg from Environment Canada Thursday — mean Siloam Mission will soon also need donations of sunscreen, shorts, T-shirts, hats and new underwear.

But right now, he says, the real need is for water.

"It's just one of those staples of life that we need and as things warm up the challenges around that escalate," said Bell.

"We believe that when we put a call like this out our communities will respond and that's why we say thank you in advance because it's just so much appreciated."

Donations of bottled water can be dropped off at Siloam Mission at 309 Logan Avenue.