A Winnipeg bakery that achieved fame by sending its signature pies in Mason jars to the Emmy Awards in 2016 is now under fire from local clients and former employees.

As recently as October, at least two brides say they were burned by Shut Ur Pie Hole and owner Heather Daymond on their wedding days, alleging the food they ordered and paid for was never delivered.

And now, four complaints from former employees — including former manager Christine Fisher — are before the courts, demanding Daymond pay them more than $5,000 the employees say is owed to them in back wages.

Problems have been building for more than a year for the bakery, says Fisher, who worked for Shut Ur Pie Hole in 2016.

She said on Nov. 2, 2016 Daymond was unable to make payroll but continued to do media interviews about how well her business was doing.

Heather Daymond created Shut Ur Pie Hole in 2014. Employees say in the fall of 2016, they were told they weren't going to be paid. (Heather Daymond)

"It made me sick to my stomach," Fisher said.

"The day that she told people that they weren't going to get paid Shaw [TV] was on their way to the kitchen to record a baking piece that they were going to put on their station and everyone was upset — there were people in the back crying in the bathroom," Fisher said.

She says not long after that, Daymond let her go, saying she couldn't afford to pay her anymore.

Complaint filed with Employment Standards

At that point Fisher filed a complaint with Employment Standards. Three more employees have since come forward and filed complaints against the bakery, saying they are owed thousands of dollars.

Fisher did not come forward publicly about her issues with the bakery until she heard about the clients who say they didn't receive their orders.

"I kept quiet for a long time and it was very hard for me, and so now to see that actual customers are being affected so negatively, I feel very bad for them," Fisher said.

"I mean, what a way to ruin a wedding," she said.

"I'm disgusted and disappointed in the media coverage that she got — you know, she was such a darling of the media for a very long time and people didn't know the truth."

One of the two brides who went public with her complaints says the situation has been worked out and she has received her money back.

The second bride CBC spoke with said she is currently working on a way to settle the issue with Shut Ur Pie Hole.

CBC has reached out to Heather Daymond, but has yet to receive comment.