Five people avoided injury after shots were fired into a house in Winnipeg's North End Wednesday night, police say.

Police were called to the area around 11:25 p.m. When they arrived, they saw smashed windows and entered the house.

Officers found evidence of shots being fired into the residence and shell casings outside, behind the house.

Five adults were inside at the time, but no one was injured, police said.

Winnipeg Police Service did not say if there are any suspects or anyone in custody. Anyone with information can call 204-986-6219.