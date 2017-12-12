Winnipeg police are investigating after a shot was fired into a home.

Officers were called to Alfred Avenue, between Aikins and Charles Streets, after receiving reports of a gunshot.

A number of people had shown up at a home and tried to get in. When they weren't allowed in, a shot was fired through the front of the house, police said.

Police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said the shooting was not random and no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

More from CBC Manitoba: