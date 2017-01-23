A 20-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after being shot on the weekend in eastern Manitoba.

RCMP were called just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday to a home in the Rural Municipality of Whitemouth. The man was rushed to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

A 19-year-old man from the area has been arrested and is facing charges of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm and possession of a prohibited firearm.

A 22-year-old man from Winnipeg, who was wanted on two warrants of arrest in relation to violent incidents, has also been arrested.

RCMP continue to investigate.