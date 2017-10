A 25-year-old man was rushed to hospital after being both shot and stabbed in the upper body Thursday morning in Winnipeg.

Police were called just before 5 a.m. about a man lying on the road in the area of Simcoe Street and Sargent Avenue.

He is listed in unstable condition.

No arrests have been made and police are asking anyone with information that could help investigators to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).