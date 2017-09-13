RCMP have charged two teens in connection with a shooting spree Saturday in rural Manitoba.

The arrest of the 14- and 15-year-old boys from the rural municipality of St. Clements came after RCMP obtained surveillance video of three shots being fired from a truck at a property in the rural municipality of Brokenhead early Saturday.

Police arrested the teens on Monday and executed a search warrant Tuesday that uncovered the firearms police believe the suspects used in the shooting spree early morning Saturday.

The shootings started at 4:40 a.m. Saturday, when a gun was fired at a parked vehicle from a dark pickup truck, a witness told police.

A rural home west of Beausejour then had one of its main windows shot around 5:20 a.m.

Two homes in the Garson area were shot at 15 minutes later, police said.

​No one was injured in any of the shootings, but property damage is significant, RCMP said.

The teens face a number of firearms-related offences. Oakbank and Beausejour RCMP continue to investigate.