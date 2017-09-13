RCMP have charged two teens in connection with a shooting spree Saturday in rural Manitoba.
The arrest of the 14- and 15-year-old boys from the rural municipality of St. Clements came after RCMP obtained surveillance video of three shots being fired from a truck at a property in the rural municipality of Brokenhead early Saturday.
Police arrested the teens on Monday and executed a search warrant Tuesday that uncovered the firearms police believe the suspects used in the shooting spree early morning Saturday.
The shootings started at 4:40 a.m. Saturday, when a gun was fired at a parked vehicle from a dark pickup truck, a witness told police.
A rural home west of Beausejour then had one of its main windows shot around 5:20 a.m.
Two homes in the Garson area were shot at 15 minutes later, police said.
No one was injured in any of the shootings, but property damage is significant, RCMP said.
The teens face a number of firearms-related offences. Oakbank and Beausejour RCMP continue to investigate.