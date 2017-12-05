RCMP have arrested and charged a man in connection with a weekend shooting in Portage la Prairie.

The 18-year-old man, from Brandon, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder.

Mateo Roulette, 19, is still wanted by police. The Portage la Prairie man faces three counts of aggravated assault.

The shooting, which happened at a home on Royal Road North around 5 a.m. Saturday, sent three people to hospital. One was initially listed in critical condition but has since improved.

Two are now listed in stable condition, while a third was treated and released.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Roulette is asked to contact RCMP at 204-857-4445 or submit an anonymous tip online at Manitoba Crime Stoppers. Tips can also be submitted by texting TIPMAN plus a message to CRIMES (274637).