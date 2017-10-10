A Winnipeg man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for his part in a fatal nightclub shooting.

The 23-year-old accused previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the May 2014 killing of Rustom Paclipan.

Paclipan was shot outside the Opera Ultralounge nightclub following a dispute between one of his friends and friends of the accused, who were members or associates of the Mad Cowz street gang. CBC is not naming the accused so as to include details of his youth record.

Court heard a co-accused was "pistol whipping" Paclipan's friend when the gun discharged and Paclipan was shot in the chest. It was the accused in court Tuesday who arranged for the gun to be brought to the nightclub after the dispute erupted.

"The use of gang resources that enabled [the accused] to produce a loaded firearm for one of his associates ... even if there was no intention on his part that it would be discharged causing injury or death to the victim, must be deterred," said Justice Vic Toews.

Not first brush with law

This is not the first time the accused has been jailed for actions resulting in death. In 2010, he was sentenced to two years in custody and one year community supervision for the death of Winnipeg cab driver Antonio Lanzelotti.

The then 14-year-old accused was street racing behind the wheel of a stolen Chevrolet Avalanche in March 2008 when he blew through two red lights and hit Lanzelotti's cab.

"Unfortunately, [the accused] ... failed to follow through on the chance for rehabilitation that he was offered at that time," Toews said Tuesday.