An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a December shooting in North End Winnipeg that send two people to hospital.

Several people were at a party inside a house on Aikins Street, just north of Mountain Avenue, when a fight broke out on Dec. 16.

A man covered his face and pulled out a hidden shotgun that he had been carrying, police said.

He pointed it at a closed door and fired, police said. A 19-year-old woman was hit by pellets while a 15-year-old boy was struck by pellets as well as shrapnel.

Officers were called out to the house around 4 a.m. and found a number of people at the house.

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded. The boy was taken to hospital in stable condition.

After interviewing witnesses, police identified a suspect and arrested him on Jan. 31.

He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and numerous firearms-related offences. He is also charged with wearing a disguise and failing to comply with a previous sentence.