A man and a woman have been arrested after a shooting earlier this month left a man with life-altering injuries, Winnipeg police say.

Police were called to the Holiday Towers apartment building on Hargrave Street on Dec. 14 and found a man in his 20s inside a suite with a significant gunshot wound to his lower body.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the victim, who was then rushed to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable condition. Police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said the man's condition has improved but he will be left with life-altering injuries.

A woman was also taken to hospital. Police at the time said she had run outside to call 911 and had fallen.

But Murray said as the investigation into the shooting continued the woman was identified as a suspect.

Police said on the night of the shooting the man, woman and another man were hanging out in the apartment when an argument broke out.

"The argument escalated to the point where the suspects armed themselves with a shotgun and fired it at the victim," Murray said.

Police located a shotgun near the apartment where the shooting took place and traced it to a gun that had been reported stolen in 1998.

The 21-year-old woman was charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm and possession of a weapon and a 34-year-old man from Grand Rapids was charged with numerous offences including aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.