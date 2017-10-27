Police have arrested two people in connection to a shooting death in Winnipeg's West End.

The arrests come one day after police appealed to the public for help in finding Majak Mabior Kon, 25, and Randi Tara Lynn Duke, 27.

A police spokesperson said they received multiple tips soon after the news release was issued on Thursday, and were able to locate both Kon and Duke.

They were wanted on charges of first-degree murder in the death of John Tuil Jok, 29, who died Oct. 20.

Officers called to a home on Sherbrook Street near Notre Dame Avenue and found him suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but died shortly afterwards.

Police have said Jok was known to police and don't believe the shooting was random.