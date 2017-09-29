A Manitoba woman convicted of stealing $16,000 from her critically ill niece's charity fund has been spared jail and handed a one-year conditional sentence to be served in the community.
Sheryl Matheson, 44, was convicted of one count each of fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000 following a trial last year.
Matheson's niece, Jessica Bondar, died in April 2011 while awaiting a heart transplant. She was 19.
"I never had a chance to say goodbye (to Jessica) and I have to live with that forever," Matheson said in a tearful address to court Friday. "I'm sorry, I beg for forgiveness and I know in my heart I would never do anything like that again."
Bondar was living with Matheson and her family in Winnipeg in 2009, finishing high school, when her health started to fail.
Matheson spearheaded a fundraising drive to cover medical expenses not covered by health insurance. More than $26,000 was deposited into a de facto trust account in Matheson's and Bondar's name.
Prior to her death, Bondar provided a video police statement from her hospital bed alleging Matheson had drained the account of all but $62.