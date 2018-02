Police are asking for help tracking down a Selkirk teen who has been missing since travelling to Winnipeg for an appointment Thursday.

Sherrie Silken Garson, 17, was last seen on Charles Avenue in Winnipeg.

Garson is 5'8" tall with a medium build, brown eyes and short black hair.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy-coloured coat, a black hoodie, black pants and white runners.

Police ask anyone with information to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222.