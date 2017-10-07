A Winnipeg home daycare provider has been sentenced to nine months house arrest after she admitted to being the getaway driver for a team of teenage thieves.

Sherri Lee Dawn Smith, 37, pleaded guilty to one count each of possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

"I'm disgusted with myself," said Smith, who blamed her actions, in part, on suffering from bipolar disorder.

Judge Ray Wyant rejected Smith's claim, saying she was motivated by greed.

"You saw an opportunity and you took advantage of it," Wyant said Thursday. "It's not something I would expect of somebody responsible for taking care of children."

You saw an opportunity and you took advantage of it. It's not something I would expect of somebody responsible for taking care of children. - Judge Ray Wyant

Four youths ranging in age from 13 to 15 are still before the courts.

According to court records, Smith purchased a stolen, high-end handbag on Kijiji last February for just $10. After meeting with the young seller, Smith agreed to drive the youth and her cohorts to and from retail targets in exchange for more handbags.

"There is no indication she masterminded it," said Crown attorney Sean Sass. "She facilitates it in that she is the only one old enough to drive."

According to court records, the group targeted three stores on Feb. 21, stealing approximately $2,000 in merchandise from one store, primarily primarily cosmetics and handbags.

"This group of teenagers goes in, someone creates a distraction while a couple of other ones grab a few purses," Sass said. "They are looking at the high-end stuff ... things that they can sell."

Defence lawyer Ted Mariash argued Smith "was in no way, shape or form directing these children" but Wyant quickly shut him down.

'Assumed to be the adult responsible'

"She's driving them to commit heists," said sharply. "She's not taking 18, 19, or 20-year-olds. She's taking 13, 14, and 15-year-olds ... As soon as she is taking them, she is assumed to be the adult responsible."

According to a pre-sentence report prepared for court, Smith told a probation officer she "enjoyed the rush" of being the getaway driver.

Smith told the probation officer when she "gets stressed" she likes to go shopping.

"And when there is no money for shopping, this ends up happening," Sass said.

Mariash suggested people with bipolar disorder may suffer "periods of vulnerability where they are susceptible to ideas they wouldn't normally consider."

"Is this a medical opinion you are giving me?" Wyant said. "What is the authority that says someone who is bipolar can be more susceptible to ideas like this?"

Smith, who has a prior conviction for theft dating back to 2005, pleaded for a conditional sentence of just three months, saying she was a law-abiding person and needed to support her pregnant daughter.

"You've got a lot of nerve asking me that," Wyant said. "You say you are a law-abiding citizen. No, no, no. You are a thief and a criminal. You are no different than someone who goes into a 7-Eleven with a knife and robbed them."