Sheriff job cuts a hit to public safety, says government union

The loss of three full-time sheriffs positions shows the provincial government is "playing loose" with public safety, the Manitoba Government and General Employees Union says.

The union representing 14,000 members of Manitoba's civil service found out Thursday the number of sheriff positions in the province is down to 94 from 97 after reading a justice department expenditure document, said MGEU president Michelle Gawronsky.

"That just tells me again that public safety is not first and foremost in their minds," she said. "Clearly this government has no limits when it comes to cuts."

​Sheriffs serve a wide range of roles in the province from protecting the courts to protecting the legislature and other government buildings.

"Sheriff's do a lot more than just transport inmates to and from court rooms," Gawronsky said. "They are actually in courtrooms during the scanning when you go in and they're doing the protective services."

In Question Period Thursday NDP's Nahanni Fontaine raised concerns the sheriff job cuts will mean a "dramatic rise" in overtime claims.

"Appropriate staffing levels are critical to maintaining public safety and protecting our court systems," she said. "How can the minister justify these cuts?"

Manitoba's Minister of Justice Heather Stefanson said her government has introduced a "strategic innovation unit" tasked with reviewing law enforcement in the province.

"We're very much looking forward to the results of that review," Stefanson said.

"We inherited a mess in our justice system from the previous NDP government. Where they failed, we will deliver."

Gawronsky said she plans to raise concerns about the sheriff job cuts with government on Friday.