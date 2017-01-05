Shereen Traverse, 21, has gone missing from Selkirk. (Supplied by RCMP)

Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who went missing from Selkirk.

RCMP were notified on Tuesday that Shereen Traverse, 21, had gone missing.

She is described as being five foot seven and weighing 217 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP say Traverse is a vulnerable person and are urging anyone who knows of her whereabouts to call them at 204-482-1222.

Anonymous calls can also be made to Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by texting TIPMAN with a message to CRIMES(274637).