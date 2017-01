Shereen Traverse, 21, has been found after going missing from Selkirk. (Supplied by RCMP)

A woman who went missing on Jan. 3 from Selkirk has been located and is safe, RCMP say.

They had issued a news release on Jan. 5, asking the public for help locating Shereen Traverse, 21.

They described her as a vulnerable person and said they were concerned for her well-being.

On Monday, RCMP sent out another release, saying Traverse had been found.

No information was provided on where she was located.