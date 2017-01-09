Sherbrook Pool has finally reopened more than four years after an inspection prompted its sudden closure.

City and provincial dignitaries, along with other officials, opened the doors to the 84-year-old West End facility at 10 a.m. Monday.

"It is with great pleasure that we are announcing the reopening of the Kinsmen Sherbrook Pool, a staple in the community for over 80 years," said Mayor Brian Bowman.

"Community gathering places like the Kinsmen Sherbrook Pool are an integral part of what keeps our communities strong, and it's great to finally have this resource available to community members once again."

The pool was "temporarily closed" on Nov. 29, 2012, due to structural concerns. Every time there was an anticipated date to reopen, something else came up.

This sign was posted on the door of Sherbrook Pool went it was first closed to the public at the end of November 2012.

In the end, the rehabilitation work included structural repairs to the roof, support beams and pool tank, mechanical repairs to the water service, draining, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, electrical and fire alarm system upgrades as well as improvements to the change rooms, washrooms and shower facilities, and enhanced accessibility of the building's entrance and main floor washrooms.

As the list of repairs grew, so did the cost. That caused further delays as the city looked for funding from the province and from within its own budget.

In March 2014, Marianne Cerilli of Friends of Sherbrook Pool, which advocates for the facility's preservation and improvement, said the group was told it might reopen in January 2015.

That date was later changed to May, then June, then October and, finally, to today.

To help cover the cost of the repairs and keep the pool operating for years to come, the Kinsman Club of Winnipeg stepped up and donated $1 million.

As a result, the facility was officially renamed the Kinsmen Sherbrook Pool.

"The Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg is thrilled to support the Kinsmen Sherbrook Pool. The benefits that a facility like this provides to the community are immeasurable in terms of not only physical wellness but also as a healthy meeting place for members of the local community," said Chris Preston, president of the Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg.

Friends of Sherbrook Pool say a grand opening celebration is being planned and a date will be announced soon.