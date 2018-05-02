MKO Grand Chief Sheila North to run for leadership of Assembly of First Nations

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Sheila North will run for national chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

"I had no intentions of announcing my run for AFN [national chief] at this time, but the pressure to declare is mounting by my supporters," North told CBC News in a text on Wednesday morning.

North had confirmed Saturday she would not seek re-election as grand chief of MKO, a political advocacy group that represents 30 northern Manitoba First Nations, in order to "prepare for new opportunities."

She stopped short of declaring a run for the AFN national chief position at the time, although she said she was considering the possibility after encouragement from elders, chiefs and bands.

The rumours mounted and on Wednesday she confirmed them.

She made the official announcement at the AFN Special Chiefs Assembly in Gatineau, Quebec.

Sheila North says she won't seek a second term as Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak grand chief when her term ends this year. (Marc-André Cossette/CBC News)

North ran for the MKO leadership in 2015 and became the first female leader of the organization.

North lives in Winnipeg but is originally from Bunibonibee Cree Nation, about 575 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Before going into Indigenous politics, North worked as a journalist for CBC News and CTV.

During her three years at MKO, North has spoken out against racial profiling and the suicide crisis in some First Nation communities. Last spring, she addressed a session of the Commission on the Status of Women at the United Nations and characterized the Manitoba government as "the most racist provincial government in Canada."

Perry Bellegarde is seeking re-election. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

North joins incumbent Perry Bellegarde and Russ Diabo in the race for the national leadership.

Bellegarde, of Little Black Bear First Nation, Sask., announced in December 2017 that he will run for re-election, touting a strengthened working relationship with the federal government during his time at the AFN helm.

Bellegarde took over in 2014 after former national chief Shawn Atleo resigned.

Russ Diabo announced last month he plans to run for Assembly of First Nations national chief. (Submitted)

Diabo is a policy analyst from the Mohawk community of Kahnawake south of Montreal. He announced his run in early April, in part due to legislation from the Trudeau government that he says threatens Indigenous rights.

The Assembly of First Nations represents 634 First Nations across Canada. The nomination period for national chief closes May 31, and the vote is expected to be held July 25 in Vancouver.