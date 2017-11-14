A 54-year-old St. Andrews, Man., woman whose ongoing theft left her local community club nearly bankrupt has been sentenced to 15 months in jail.

"It was never my intention to hurt anyone, but I know my actions hurt so many people," Sharon Wasny told court Tuesday.

"I acknowledge that no amount of time will go by that I won't be reminded of what I have done."

Wasny was the volunteer bookkeeper at the St. Andrews Community Club between 2005 and 2012, when she used her position to steal nearly $300,000 for her own use.

She pleaded guilty to the theft in March 2017. Prosecutors had asked for a two-year jail sentence.

The impact on the club was "devastating," said Judge Tim Preston.

"For over seven years, she was basically supporting her business and personal life with the community club's money," Preston said.

Club administrators started looking into the club's finances in 2012 after Manitoba Hydro called to say it was about to cut off service following months of unpaid bills.

Court heard Wasny — who operated her own accounting business — used the money to pay personal business expenses and to finance a luxury lifestyle that included thousands of dollars in hairstyling and jewelry purchases, and multiple trips to Vancouver to watch Canucks games.

When board members in 2012 requested her help in getting to the bottom of the club's financial problems, Wasny was "hostile" and refused to hand over financial records, court heard.

Wasny had asked that Preston allow her to serve a conditional sentence in the community so she could care for her terminally ill husband.

Preston rejected the request, saying she had to be personally deterred from ever committing a similar crime again. Wasny "may well be in jail for the last stages of her husband's life," Preston said.

"I can't have you stay in the community," he told Wasny. "A message must be sent to you directly."